Mindoro man accused of assaulting two boys

According to the criminal complaint, the assaults were reported after one of the alleged victims punched a girl who called him "gay." When a family member asked the boy why he lashed out, he said it was because Hanson sexually assaulted him on two occasions from 2014-16 while Hanson was living with the boy's family in La Crosse. The family member then asked the boy's younger brother if Hanson had also assaulted him. The boy replied that Hanson assaulted him once.