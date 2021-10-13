Mindoro man accused of assaulting two boys

A 27-year-old Mindoro man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with sexually assaulting two boys. Marlon J. Hanson faces two felony counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 12.
According to the criminal complaint, the assaults were reported after one of the alleged victims punched a girl who called him "gay." When a family member asked the boy why he lashed out, he said it was because Hanson sexually assaulted him on two occasions from 2014-16 while Hanson was living with the boy's family in La Crosse. The family member then asked the boy's younger brother if Hanson had also assaulted him. The boy replied that Hanson assaulted him once.
The family notified police, who interviewed the two boys Aug. 17. Hanson was interviewed by police Sept. 21. He denied having sexual contact with either boy and said he hasn't seen them in years.
Hanson is not being held in the La Crosse County Jail.