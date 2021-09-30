Mindoro man accused of domestic violence, assaulting police

A 40-year-old Mindoro man faces multiple charges stemming from three reported domestic violence incidents and an alleged assault against a La Crosse County Sheriff's deputy.

Gerold K. Jordan was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer, strangulation/suffocation and substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and battery.

According to the criminal complaint, the first incident occurred Aug. 7. The complaint says Jordan and a woman got into an argument before he put both hands around the woman's throat and forced her onto a couch. The woman said Jordan didn't relinquish his grip until she kicked him in the crotch. She said Jordan responded by striking her in the face with a closed fist. She took a picture of herself after the incident but didn't seek medical treatment.

On Aug. 12, the complaint says Jordan got into another argument with the same woman and broke her cell phone.

On Sept. 3, the complaint says Jordan struck a man in the face while holding a cell phone before pushing him into a glass-plated cabinet. The man was treated for his injuries at a local hospital, where a witness called police to report the incident.

The complaint says Jordan was initially reluctant to speak with police but later denied any intentional acts of violence. He said he didn't intend to strike the man with his cell phone and said the injury to the woman's nose was likely caused by a fall in the shower. He admitted to breaking the woman's cell phone but said he paid to have it replaced.

Police told Jordan his account was inconsistent with the two others and moved to place him under arrest. The complaint says Jordan became agitated and threw a mostly full soda can that struck a sheriff's deputy in the face. Jordan was subdued by a Taser and transported to a local hospital.

Jordan is free on a $1,000 signature bond with a provision that limits contact with his alleged victims to phone calls and text messages. He is free on a $1,000 signature bond.

