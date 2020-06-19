Mindoro man arrested after crashing his car into West Salem light pole

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Mindoro man was arrested Friday after crashing his car while out on bond for fleeing police in a chase that reached speeds of 120 mph.

Frederick J. Clements, 22, was spotted driving in West Salem about 2:05 a.m., a week after he was charged in connection with a police chase through the same area. Clements accelerated away from the police officer, who was unable to keep sight of him while he turned around, according to the complaint.

Less than five minutes later, the officer was directed to an accident outside 641 Youlon St. N. in West Salem, where he saw Clements standing on the side of the road with fishing poles.

According to the complaint, Clements had sped away from the officer at about 70 mph down Youlon Street and lost control of his vehicle at Youlon and Hamlin streets. Clements told police he weaved on the road, then hopped the curb and struck a light pole head-on.

Police determined Clements wasn’t intoxicated and wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

He was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony bail jumping and issued citations for operating while suspended, operating with no insurance, non-registration of an automobile, operating a motor vehicle without a seatbelt and failure to maintain control of a vehicle.