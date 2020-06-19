Mindoro man arrested after crashing his car into West Salem light pole

A Mindoro man was arrested Friday after crashing his car while out on bond for fleeing police in a chase that reached speeds of 120 mph.
Frederick J. Clements, 22, was spotted driving in West Salem about 2:05 a.m., a week after he was charged in connection with a police chase through the same area. Clements accelerated away from the police officer, who was unable to keep sight of him while he turned around, according to the complaint.
Less than five minutes later, the officer was directed to an accident outside 641 Youlon St. N. in West Salem, where he saw Clements standing on the side of the road with fishing poles.
According to the complaint, Clements had sped away from the officer at about 70 mph down Youlon Street and lost control of his vehicle at Youlon and Hamlin streets. Clements told police he weaved on the road, then hopped the curb and struck a light pole head-on.
Police determined Clements wasn’t intoxicated and wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.
He was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony bail jumping and issued citations for operating while suspended, operating with no insurance, non-registration of an automobile, operating a motor vehicle without a seatbelt and failure to maintain control of a vehicle.
Clements was out on bond on charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing an officer.
According to the criminal complaint, West Salem police attempted to stop Clements at 4:52 p.m. April 20 after spotting him driving 45 mph in a 25 mph zone down a residential street in the village, according to the complaint.
Rather than stopping, Clements accelerated to 65 mph in a 35 mph zone, then ran a stop sign the intersection with Hwy. M before continuing to speed up. He was arrested later that day.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
