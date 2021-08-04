Mindoro man arrested after police chase through Buffalo, Pepin counties

A 23-year-old Mindoro man is in custody after allegedly leading law enforcement on a 28-mile chase Tuesday through Pepin and Buffalo counties.

According to the Pepin County Sheriff's Office, police pulled over a 1993 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck operated by Frederick J. Clements. After initially coming to a stop on Hwy. 35 and Bogus Road, Clements reportedly fled and continued south on Hwy. 35, reaching a speed of 110 mph. Police terminated the pursuit for safety reasons after Clements entered the village of Pepin.

A short time later, Clements was located traveling south on Hwy. 35 at a high rate of speed, and police resumed the pursuit into Buffalo County.

As Clements continued south, he swerved to avoid a tire deflation device by driving through a ditch. The pursuit continued into the city of Alma, where it was again terminated for safety reasons.

Police resumed the chase south of Alma, where police deployed a tire deflation device that damaged three of the truck's tires. Clements was able to travel two more miles before he was boxed in by patrol vehicles. He was taken into custody by the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office and remains in the Buffalo County Jail.