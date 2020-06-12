Mindoro man charged after fleeing police at 120 mph in West Salem

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Mindoro man was charged Friday after fleeing police in April in a chase that reached speeds of 120 mph.

Frederick J. Clements, 22, Mindoro, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing an officer.

West Salem police attempted to stop Clements — who was also driving a burnt orange Mitsubishi Eclipse convertible without any license plates — at 4:52 p.m. April 20 after spotting him driving 45 mph in a 25 mph zone down a residential street in the village, according to the complaint. Rather than stopping, Clements accelerated to 65 mph in a 35 mph zone, then ran a stop sign the intersection with Hwy. M before continuing to speed up, police said.

According to the complaint, the officer following him reached speeds up to 113 mph before calling off the chase because of the dangerous speeds.

An hour later, police received an anonymous tip that the vehicle matched the description of one Clements recently received. Later than night, Clements turned himself in to the West Salem Police Department, according to the complaint.

Clements told police he fled because he was close to getting his license back and didn’t want an operating a motor vehicle after suspension citation, according to the complaint.