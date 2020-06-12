Mindoro man charged after fleeing police at 120 mph in West Salem

A Mindoro man was charged Friday after fleeing police in April in a chase that reached speeds of 120 mph.
Frederick J. Clements, 22, Mindoro, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing an officer.
West Salem police attempted to stop Clements — who was also driving a burnt orange Mitsubishi Eclipse convertible without any license plates — at 4:52 p.m. April 20 after spotting him driving 45 mph in a 25 mph zone down a residential street in the village, according to the complaint. Rather than stopping, Clements accelerated to 65 mph in a 35 mph zone, then ran a stop sign the intersection with Hwy. M before continuing to speed up, police said.
According to the complaint, the officer following him reached speeds up to 113 mph before calling off the chase because of the dangerous speeds.
An hour later, police received an anonymous tip that the vehicle matched the description of one Clements recently received. Later than night, Clements turned himself in to the West Salem Police Department, according to the complaint.
Clements told police he fled because he was close to getting his license back and didn’t want an operating a motor vehicle after suspension citation, according to the complaint.
He told police he knew he was driving recklessly by driving so fast in a residential area and passing in a no-passing zone at 120 mph.
Clements will make his initial appearance in court June 25, according to court records.
Jacob Olsen
Damien S. Reinsvold
Damien S. Reinsvold, 38, La Crosse, was charged June 12 with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. Reinsvold was seen on video April 20 driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to the criminal complaint.
Cornal Wright
Conner Hanson
Conner M. Hanson, 30, Black River Falls, was charged June 11 with possession of narcotic drugs, resisting or obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Hanson had .95 grams of heroin and a needle June 6 during a traffic stop, and also lied to police about his name, according to the complaint.
Robin Henderson
Alexis Pickett
Zara McIntosh
Zara McIntosh, 17, of La Crosse was charged June 9 with second degree recklessly endangering safety. McIntosh was one of several passengers, including juvenilles, in a Family and Children's Center van traveling on I-90 June 6. Following an argument with the other passengers, McIntosh reached across to grab the steering wheel and jerked it while the driver attempted to regain control, according to the complaint.
Rory Deer
Rory Deer, 39, of De Soto, was charged June 9 with felony bail jumping for new crimes, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer. Deer fled after police responded to a June 7 altercation at Motel 6. After being taken to the hospital for examination Deer attempted to escape from his hospital bed, according to the complaint.
Dean Mickelson
Derrick Menara
Rory Deer
Zara McIntosh
Ray Welcome
Ray M. Welcome, 56, La Crosse, was charged with four counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of battery and two counts of disorderly conduct, all with a domestic-violence modifier. Welcome violated terms of his bond on three separate occasions in April and May when he had contact with a woman, and also hit her and threatened her, according to the complaint.
Alexis Groth
London Watson
London A. Watson, 30, La Crosse, was charged June 4 with possession with intent to deliver THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Watson had 21.8 grams of marijuana May 10 when he was pulled over for driving 80 mph in a 35 mph zone at about 5 p.m., according to the complaint.
Morgan Krambeer
Nathan Herzer
Robert Sanders
Tanner Olson
Michael Nelson
Dean Mickelson
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.