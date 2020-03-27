You are the owner of this article.
Mindoro man charged with raping woman, posting revenge porn and peeping on teen
alert top story

John Koskovich

Koskovich

A Mindoro man was accused Friday of raping a woman, posting nude photos online without her consent and putting hidden cameras in her bathroom and a teenager’s bedroom, according to court records.

John Koskovich, 27, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with second-degree sexual assault using force, two counts of invasion of privacy using a surveillance device — one of which against a victim younger than 18 — and misdemeanor bail jumping. In two separate misdemeanor cases, Koskovich also was charged with publishing a private representation without consent, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping.

The woman called police at about 9:43 a.m. March 21 after learning Koskovich had posted nude photos of her on social media and was damaging her property while she was at work, according to the complaint.

Police arrived to find broken glass, broken frames and photos on the floor and other detritus all over the kitchen floor, as well as a TV with a smashed screen; however, Koskovich had left, according to a witness.

After speaking to the woman, police officers found Koskovich at his parents’ home, and, when told of the accusations, he responded, “OK, that probably wasn’t a good idea,” according to the complaint. He was arrested and released on a signature bond with an order to have no contact with the victims.

Koskovich was arrested again the next day after he was accused of showing up outside the woman’s home in violation of that no-contact order

While investigating the March 21 incident, police discovered evidence that Koskovich had placed cameras in the bedroom of a teen girl, as well as a shared bathroom, according to the complaint. The teen told police that in early March, she noticed a blinking green light in a fan in her room and found a camera attached to it. She put a piece of tape over the lens and told her mother, who confronted Koskovich, according to the complaint. During the ensuing argument, Koskovich tore up the fan and removed the camera, according to the teen’s statement.

The woman also told police Koskovich assaulted her in February just after evicting her, according to court records. She told police she was packing her things in her bedroom Feb. 16 and arguing with Koskovich when she began having a panic attack. According to the complaint, Koskovich took some of her clothes off during the attack and refused to stop despite her protests, eventually assaulting her for two minutes. The woman told police she was too afraid to report the assault initially, but she was able to get a recording of him allegedly admitting to the rape, according to the complaint.

Surveillance video at the woman’s place of employment shows Koskovich driving up to the woman’s car Wednesday and doing something to it while she was working, according to the complaint. The woman reported that there was damage to the interior of her vehicle, the caps for her oil, radiator, power-steering and brake fluids were thrown into a ditch, and she found her necklace and a burnt cigarette in her oil under the hood.

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke asked for a high cash bond for Koskovich, noting his three arrests this week and allegations that violated the no contact order and tampered with a vehicle.

Gruenke said Koskovich’s devices are also being searched for images of the teen.

“The analysis of the computer, of course, will take a while, but there might be further charges if there are images on those devices,” Gruenke said.

Koskovich was convicted of battery in 2011.

Public defender Thomas Rhodes asked for a signature bond, noting that Koskovich has no ties outside the area and he has a place to go that would be away from the victims.

Judge Scott Horne ordered a $10,000 cash bond with conditions of GPS monitoring if he were released.

+37 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in March

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

