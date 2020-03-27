Mindoro man charged with raping woman, posting revenge porn and peeping on teen

Koskovich was arrested again the next day after he was accused of showing up outside the woman’s home in violation of that no-contact order

While investigating the March 21 incident, police discovered evidence that Koskovich had placed cameras in the bedroom of a teen girl, as well as a shared bathroom, according to the complaint. The teen told police that in early March, she noticed a blinking green light in a fan in her room and found a camera attached to it. She put a piece of tape over the lens and told her mother, who confronted Koskovich, according to the complaint. During the ensuing argument, Koskovich tore up the fan and removed the camera, according to the teen’s statement.

The woman also told police Koskovich assaulted her in February just after evicting her, according to court records. She told police she was packing her things in her bedroom Feb. 16 and arguing with Koskovich when she began having a panic attack. According to the complaint, Koskovich took some of her clothes off during the attack and refused to stop despite her protests, eventually assaulting her for two minutes. The woman told police she was too afraid to report the assault initially, but she was able to get a recording of him allegedly admitting to the rape, according to the complaint.