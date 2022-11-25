 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mindoro man charged with sexual assault

A 44-year-old Mindoro man faces multiple charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

James D. Benzing was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of second-degree sexual assault, three misdemeanor counts of violating a restraining order and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that Benzing forced himself on her Nov. 18 at a town of Onalaska residence. She told police that she said "no" several times prior to the assault but was unable to push him away. She said she couldn't scream because a child was downstairs.

The woman said Benzing has a history of being physically, emotionally and financially abusive toward her. She obtained an Aug. 23 restraining order against Benzing. The complaint says he has violated the order three times.

Benzing is free on a $25,000 signature bond with provisions for GPS monitoring and no contact with the woman. He has a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 28.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

