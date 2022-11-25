Mindoro man charged with sexual assault

A 44-year-old Mindoro man faces multiple charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman.
James D. Benzing was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of second-degree sexual assault, three misdemeanor counts of violating a restraining order and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that Benzing forced himself on her Nov. 18 at a town of Onalaska residence. She told police that she said "no" several times prior to the assault but was unable to push him away. She said she couldn't scream because a child was downstairs.
The woman said Benzing has a history of being physically, emotionally and financially abusive toward her. She obtained an Aug. 23 restraining order against Benzing. The complaint says he has violated the order three times.