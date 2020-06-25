Mindoro man stands mute to sexual assault charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse County man stood mute Thursday while facing accusations of assaulting a teen in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Judge Gloria Doyle ruled there was probable cause to bind John Koskovich over for trial and entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf as the case moved forward.

Koskovich, 28, Mindoro, was accused of molesting the teen in November and strangling her in the summer of 2019, according to court records. He was charged June 18 with second-degree sexual assault of a child and intentional physical abuse of a child causing bodily harm.

Brett Myers of the West Salem Police Department testified Thursday that the girl told investigators during a June 16 interview with a social worker that Koskovich touched her inappropriately.

“It had been disclosed back in November of 2019 and investigated then by the sheriff’s department and Child Protective Services,” Myers said.

However, the more recent interview gave police more details, Myers said, which gave him the probable cause to arrest Koskovich.