Mindoro woman accused in Houska Park stabbing

A 32-year-old Mindoro woman faces criminal charges after she allegedly attempted to stab someone inside a van Jan. 23 at Houska Park.

Trisha M. Edgerly was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of first-degree reckless homicide and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct/use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, a man told police that Edgerly was angry about him being with another woman and confronted him with knife shortly after 6:30 p.m. He said the knife had a window breaker on the bottom, which she used to break the passenger window.

The man told police Edgerly then lunged at him with the knife open while he was seated in the van. He said she repeatedly attempted to stab him with the blade directed toward his chest and abdomen. He said he fended off the attack by pinning her arm against the dashboard and punching her in the mouth, which caused Edgerly to drop the knife.

The victim said Edgerly picked up the knife and lunged at him again. He said he leaned back and kicked her before she stepped back and used the knife to shatter the van's rear windshield.

The complaint says police interviewed Edgerly before and after interviewing the victim. During the first interview, she reportedly admitted to damaging the windshields but denied opening the knife. The complaint says she admitted opening the knife during the second interview but wasn't sure if she would follow through and stab him. She was arrested and taken to the La Crosse County Jail.

The victim declined medical attention, and police reported there were no signs of injury.

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Susan Donskey asked for a $10,000 cash bond.

"This could have been charged as an attempted homicide," Donskey said.

Judge Todd Bjerke released Edgerly on a $15,000 signature bond with conditions of house arrest and no weapons.

Edgerly's next court date is a Feb. 3 preliminary hearing.

