Mindoro woman accused of hitting man with her car

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Mindoro woman was in court Friday after she was accused of trying to run over her boyfriend with her car.

Morgan L. Krambeer, 23, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct.

Video of the incident captured by a neighbor shows the man walking near Hwy. DE, then Krambeer’s sedan “flies into the frame,” according to the complaint, and drives 30 feet into a woman’s front yard, barely missing the man.

According to the complaint, the two were arguing about drug use when Krambeer escalated it into a physical altercation. The man tried to leave, then a witness said Krambeer hit him with her car outside, then chased him down through several properties.

Krambeer was released on a signature bond with an order by Judge Todd Bjerke to not contact the victim.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.