Minneapolis woman charged with injuring dog in La Crosse

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 22-year-old Minneapolis woman was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with entering a home without the owner's permission and severely injuring the owner's dog.

Diamond D.M. Johnson faces a felony charge of mistreating an animal and misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass to dwelling, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called Sept. 21 to a Bluebird Lane address, where two people said that Johnson had entered their residence and was still inside.

The residents noticed their dog, a shepherd-pit bull mix, was missing and that its kennel had been damaged. Police observed blood inside the kennel and believe Johnson while trying to remove the blood. Bleach was located in one of the dog's bowls.

The Humane Society later contacted the owners and said the dog was found wandering in the neighborhood. It was bleeding from a laceration above the eye that required eight stitches to close. The Humane Society reported the injury was likely caused by a knife wound. The veterinarian who treated the dog reported the animal also sustained severe bruising in the groin area.

The complaint says Johnson gave police multiple and confusing stories about her contact with the dog.

Judge Elliott Levine set a signature bond of $2,500 and ordered Johnson not to have contact with the dog's owners. She has a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 1.

Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.