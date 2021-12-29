Minnesota man accused of ramming woman's car

A 30-year-old Brownsville, Minnesota, man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after being accused of threatening a woman and ramming her vehicle.

David James Johnson faces felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and intimidating a victim and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and hit-and-run.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that Johnson showed up uninvited at her town of Onalaska residence Dec. 11 and threatened to kill her if she called police.

The woman said she got inside her vehicle and locked it before Johnson ripped off two door handles and destroyed the driver's side mirror. She said Johnson then entered his 2000 Ford F-250 flatbed truck and rammed his vehicle into the woman's Kia Soul.

The woman told police she drove away and traveled a half-mile before Johnson rammed her vehicle again and pushed it through a stop sign. She said Johnson left the scene after becoming aware that she dialed 911.

Johnson is free after posting a $5,000 cash bond. His next court appearance is a Jan. 13 calendar call.

