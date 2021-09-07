Minnesota man charged with sexually assaulting girl

A 21-year-old Maplewood, Minnesota, man was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Cody L. Luten faces felony charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child and repeated sexual assault of the same child.

According to the criminal complaint, Luten had sex with the girl in La Crosse County on multiple occasions between Jan. 14 and June 29. The girl said the two knew each others’ ages, and she told investigators, “we talked about it a lot and basically we felt age was just a number.” The girl told police she was never forced by Luten.

The complaint says police seized Luten’s cell phone, which contained text messages asking the girl to engage in sexual activity.

Police interviewed Luten Aug. 19. The complaint says Luten acknowledged knowing the girl’s age. He reportedly told police the sexual contact was “definitely wrong” and said, “It’s my fault for going with it instead of not going with it.”

Luten is free on a $2,000 signature bond. He has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 16.

