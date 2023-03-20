A 43-year-old Crystal, Minnesota, man who was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 in Minnesota allegedly ran two stop lights in La Crosse with officers in pursuit before driving across the border.

Carl A. Haugen faces a single felony charge in La Crosse County of fleeing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court, police were called Feb. 23 to a Green Bay Street business, where a witness said a vehicle was parked in the business’ parking lot 20 minutes after closing. Police obtained a description of the vehicle and a partial license plate number.

The complaint says a police officer located the vehicle southbound on West Avenue and initiated a pursuit. After the officer activated the squad car’s emergency lights, the driver allegedly accelerated to 60 mph in a 25 mph zone and ran a red light at the intersection of West and Green Bay. The driver reportedly ran another red light at the intersection of West and South avenues before the officer broke off the chase for safety reasons.

Police identified the driver as Haugen. He was arrested in Winona County after he allegedly fled police while westbound Interstate 90 near Lewiston. The chase ended when Haugen’s vehicle turned at a crossover and struck an eastbound semi truck and a Winona County squad car.

Both Haugen and a passenger, Katherine Harper, 35, of Fairview Heights, Illinois, were taken to a Winona hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Nobody else was injured.

Haugen faces two charges of felony fleeing in Winona County.