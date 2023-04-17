A 26-year-old Rochester, Minnesota, man was arrested April 8 after he allegedly struck a La Crosse Police Department officer in the head.

Malik Davison was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of battery to a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police were called to a fight on the 100 block of 3rd Street South. Police pursued one of the suspects through an alley on the 300 block of Pearl Street. Officers caught up with the suspect and were restraining him when Davison ran toward the scene.

The complaint says Davison threw a punch that struck one of the officers in the back of the head. Davison was taken into custody after another officer arrived on the scene.

Davison reportedly told police had didn't intend to punch the officer. He said he was sprinting toward the scene and tried to stop after hearing someone say, 'This is police.'"

Police disputed Davison's account. The complaint says Davison said nothing after striking the officer and that he projected anger toward police during the encounter. He reportedly told police he was a criminal justice major and that he intended to sue the department. Police said0 Davison showed signs of intoxication, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .092.

The injured officer didn't report any immediate pain from Davison's punch. However, the officer reported blurry vision when typing the report. He was examined at a local hospital and was diagnosed with a bruise on the back of his head and a possible concussion.

Davison is free on a $1,000 signature bond. His next court date is an April 18 preliminary hearing.