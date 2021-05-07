Minnesota man faces fifth drunk driving charge

A criminal complaint in a case dating back two years has been filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against a 22-year-old Oronoco, Minnesota, man accused of felony fifth offense drunk driving.
Michael A. Bouchie was also accused of felony fifth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol content and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the complaint, police responded to a July 28, 2019, complaint about a driver weaving in and out of traffic on West Avenue in La Crosse. Police located the vehicle at a Taco Bell drive-thru, where it stayed stationary for a considerable length of time.
The complaint says the driver, later identified as Bouchie, then applied the brakes heavily and suddenly as he approached the drive-thru window. He exited his vehicle to pay for the food and appeared to be swaying as he walked.
Police initiated a traffic stop before Bouchie could return to the roadway. The complaint says police detected a strong odor of alcohol from his person and that his speech was slow and lethargic. He initially denied consuming any alcohol or drugs but later admitted to consuming two beers. He was unable to to answer basic questions regarding his driver’s license and address.
Bouchie agreed to a field sobriety test. The complaint says he lost his balance during one-leg stand, and the test was stopped for safety reasons. He agreed to a preliminary breath test, which reportedly showed a blood-alcohol level of .207.
The complaint says police located numerous marijuana drug test boxes scattered throughout the vehicle, and a search of the front passenger seat allegedly found a container of double-bagged marijuana and a pipe with green, leafy substance.
Bouchie’s previous four offenses occurred in Minnesota, including an underage drinking while driving offense that counts among the five. He has a preliminary court hearing set for May 27.
