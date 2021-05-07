Minnesota man faces fifth drunk driving charge

A criminal complaint in a case dating back two years has been filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against a 22-year-old Oronoco, Minnesota, man accused of felony fifth offense drunk driving.

Michael A. Bouchie was also accused of felony fifth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol content and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the complaint, police responded to a July 28, 2019, complaint about a driver weaving in and out of traffic on West Avenue in La Crosse. Police located the vehicle at a Taco Bell drive-thru, where it stayed stationary for a considerable length of time.

The complaint says the driver, later identified as Bouchie, then applied the brakes heavily and suddenly as he approached the drive-thru window. He exited his vehicle to pay for the food and appeared to be swaying as he walked.

Police initiated a traffic stop before Bouchie could return to the roadway. The complaint says police detected a strong odor of alcohol from his person and that his speech was slow and lethargic. He initially denied consuming any alcohol or drugs but later admitted to consuming two beers. He was unable to to answer basic questions regarding his driver’s license and address.