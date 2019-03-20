Try 3 months for $3

A Minnesota man was injured Wednesday after authorities say he fled police in West Salem.

Dante D. Davis, 21, of St. Cloud, Minn., was arrested on charges of felony fleeing, a prior felony warrant from Minnesota and several moving citations, according to the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy attempted to stop Davis about 10 a.m. when he failed to stop at a stop sign and almost struck another car in West Salem, according to police.

The deputy pursued Davis but terminated the pursuit because of Davis' erratic driving, according to a statement released by the sheriff's department.

Police spotted Davis in the town of Hamilton and stopped his vehicle by deflating his tires. Davis' car crashed into a tree and Davis was subsequently transported to Gundersen Health System for minor injuries, according to police.

Police from Holmen, Onalaska, Wisconsin State Patrol, Holmen First Responders and Fire Department assisted la Crosse County deputies.

