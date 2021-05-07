Minnesota man sentenced to 35 years for fatal shooting of La Crosse bouncer

"This is a murderer who would do it again," Fimple's uncle Paul Brand told the court.

Brand's was one of 26 victim/witness statements, several of which were read aloud. They described Fimple as a considerate and hard-working young man who was less than a month away from joining the U.S. Navy.

"Anthony was a good kid," said another uncle, Mark Brand. "He was protective of his younger sisters, soft-spoken and polite and respected his parents."

Several people who addressed the court asked Levine to impose a life sentence without parole. Paul Brand said life without parole would assure the family "won't be pleading at a parole hearing down the road."

Fimple's father, Gustav Fimple, asked the court "to try to imagine the horror this monster inflicted on my family."

He said the only thing that can assure justice is "when I draw my last breath, I'll do it knowing that this monster has either died or will have died having never seen freedom again. I beg this court to deprive this murderer of my 19-year-old son of any hope."