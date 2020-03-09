Minnesota man sentenced to probation for damaging Porsche, Onalaska auto repair shop

It then crashed through the fence of a house on the 100 block of Third Avenue North, and the driver drove it south on Third Avenue before abandoning it, still running, on Main Street in Onalaska.

After the Porsche cleared the way, Gjere’s Altima was driven out of the holes in the fence made by the Porsche.

Gjere told police it was his accomplice’s idea to break the fence, and his accomplice drove the Porsche while he drove the Altima, according to the criminal complaint.

No one else has been charged.

Doyle placed him Gjere probation for 24 months, ordered him to complete 50 hours of community service and required him to pay restitution to Del’s and West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. for damage to the shop, the fence and the Porsche.

Doyle said she was placing him on probation not because he doesn’t deserve confinement, but because she believes he can be successfully managed in the community.

“I do think you have the right character to get back on the path. I don’t think I need to be worried about protecting the public. You’re more a danger to yourself than you are a danger to others,” Doyle said.