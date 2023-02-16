La Crosse police have arrested a 28-year-old St. Paul, Minnesota, man who was wanted by both federal and local authorities.

Jarel Jenkins was taken into custody Thursday during an effort to serve a federal warrant for felon in possession of a firearm. According to the La Crosse Police Department, Jenkins was in possession of numerous weapons, ammunition and a ballistic vest when he was arrested shortly after 9:30 a.m. in the area of Eighth and Cass streets.

The U.S. Marshals Service from Wisconsin and Minnesota, along with multiple law enforcement agencies -- including La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, Onalaska Police Department, Campbell Police Department, Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, La Crescent Police Department, Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms -- assisted in the location and arrest of Jenkins.

“The La Crosse Police Department would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service for their partnership in keeping the community safe," LCPD chief Shawn Kudron said. "We have no tolerance for Mr. Jenkins' violent and dangerous behavior, along with his disregard for the safety of the community."

Jenkins has had previous run-ins with La Crosse County authorities. He allegedly fled police officers in La Crosse Aug. 5, 2022, after they attempted to stop him for expired registration. He abandoned the motorcycle during the chase and reportedly entered two retail establishments in an attempt to elude police before he was taken into custody. Charges in the incident include a felony count of fleeing an officer and four counts of felony bail jumping.

Jenkins was released Aug. 24, 2022, after posting a $300 cash bond. He failed to appear for a Nov. 14, 2022, court hearing, and Judge Todd Bjerke issued a bench warrant.

Another criminal complaint was filed against Jenkins Nov. 9, 2022, after he allegedly fled an attempted Sept. 23, 2022, traffic stop at high rate of speed. The complaint says police broke off pursuit due to safety reasons and weren't able to take Jenkins into custody.

