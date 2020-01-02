You are the owner of this article.
Minnesota teen killed, another seriously injured in Fillmore County crash
Minnesota teen killed, another seriously injured in Fillmore County crash

A teenager was killed and another was seriously injured Wednesday in a Fillmore County crash between a sedan and a semi-truck, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Dylan A. Delaney, 17, Mabel, Minn., died at the scene.

According to the state patrol, a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Lauren Bedard, 19, Houston, Minn., was northbound on Lyndale Street at 10:19 a.m. in Mabel and attempted a left turn on Hwy. 44.

The semi, driven by Perry Omodt, 50, Rushford, Minn., was traveling eastbound on the highway and the two vehicles collided in the intersection, according to authorities.

Bedard was transported to Gundersen Health System with life-threatening injuries, along with another 17-year-old passenger.

Omodt was not injured.

All people were wearing seat belts, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. It remains under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

