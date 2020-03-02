You are the owner of this article.
Minnesota woman arrested for drunken driving in La Crosse
Minnesota woman arrested for drunken driving in La Crosse

A Minnesota woman was arrested for drunken driving Saturday after La Crosse police say they found her asleep at the wheel at 2:30 a.m.

A driver called police at after driving by a black Ford Explorer stopped at the intersection of South Avenue and Seventh Street South in La Crosse, apparently asleep with the vehicle running and in drive, her foot on the brake, according to the police report.

The driver of the Explorer, later identified as Crystal J. Johnson, 42, Cannon Falls, Minn., didn't respond when the passerby shined a flashlight in her face, according to the report.

When a La Crosse officer arrived, he opened the passenger door and put the car in park and tried to talk to Johnson. According to police, Johnson, who had glossy and bloodshot eyes, denied being asleep, and at first refused to get out of the car, saying "I'll do what I (expletive) want to do."

Then, when asked whether she had been drinking, she turned it around on the officer, asking, "How much have you had to drink tonight?"

Johnson refused to do field sobriety tests and was taken into custody and transported to Mayo Clinic Health System for a legal blood draw. While at Mayo, she kicked several items, including a computer, according to the report.

Johnson was booked into the La Crosse County Jail on charges of fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, inattentive driving, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer and felony bail jumping.

