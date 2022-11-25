Minnesota woman arrested on I-94 for drunk driving with minors in vehicle

A Hastings, Minnesota woman has been arrested in Jackson County Nov. 23 after she allegedly drove drunk with four children in her vehicle.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper pulled over a vehicle operated by 27-year-old Angelique Cherise Washington for speeding eastbound on Interstate 94 between Northfield and Hixton shortly before 11 a.m. The trooper approached the vehicle and detected the odor of marijuana.

Washington was arrested for operating under the influence and possession of marijuana. The four children in the vehicle were between 1-6 years old.

A complaint against Washington had yet to be filed in Jackson County Circuit Court as of Friday afternoon.