Minnesota woman arrested on I-94 for drunk driving with minors in vehicle

  • 0

A Hastings, Minnesota woman has been arrested in Jackson County Nov. 23 after she allegedly drove drunk with four children in her vehicle.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper pulled over a vehicle operated by 27-year-old Angelique Cherise Washington for speeding eastbound on Interstate 94 between Northfield and Hixton shortly before 11 a.m. The trooper approached the vehicle and detected the odor of marijuana.

Washington was arrested for operating under the influence and possession of marijuana. The four children in the vehicle were between 1-6 years old.

A complaint against Washington had yet to be filed in Jackson County Circuit Court as of Friday afternoon.

Analysts at Car Insurance Comparison have come up with a list of the states with the worst drivers. The study examined the number of fatal accidents in each state involving careless and drunk driving, speeding, and more. Despite having the smallest population of drivers in the U.S., Alaska was found to have the most dangerous drivers. Alaska was followed by New Mexico, Montana, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Hawaii, and South Carolina. New Mexico was the worst state for careless driving, while Alaska was the worst for drunk driving. Utah was the state with the best drivers, followed by Iowa, New Jersey, Minnesota, and Maryland
Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

