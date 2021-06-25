Minnesota woman charged in fatal crash in La Crosse

A 57-year-old Brownsville, Minnesota, woman faces a felony charge resulting from a fatal traffic crash in La Crosse. Molly A. Weis was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with homicide by negligent operation of a motor vehicle after a June 11, 2020, collision that killed 24-year-old Brian Belling.
According to the criminal complaint, Weis’ vehicle collided with a delivery truck operated by Belling at the intersection of Airport Road and Breezy Point Road shortly after 10 a.m. The crash caused Belling’s vehicle to roll onto the driver’s side. Belling was extracted from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital with severe pelvic injuries that resulted in his death eight days later.
Weis told La Crosse police the crash occurred after she became lost on French Island. Weis said she made a U-turn on Breezy Point and headed westbound. The complaint says video surveillance from a nearby business shows Weis running a stop sign at Airport Road without stopping or decelerating. Police estimate she crossed the intersection at 34 mph.
Weis’ vehicle came to rest against the bottom of Belling’s truck. She was transported to a local hospital with a leg injury. The complaint says she displayed no signs of impairment at the scene, and the blood test she gave voluntarily recorded no evidence of intoxication. Police concluded that while Weis’ speed was an “aggravating circumstance … inattentive driving appears to be primary factor in the crash.”
The complaint says Weis declined to be interviewed by police in person but agreed to a June 22 telephone interview. She refused to turn over her cell phone on the advice of legal counsel.
Weis is free on a $5,000 signature bond. She has a preliminary hearing set for July 2.