Minnesota woman sentenced for dealing methamphetamine in La Crosse

A federal judge in Madison has sentenced a St. Paul, Minnesota, woman to six years in federal prison after her conviction for drug crimes.
Pader Yang, 30, was sentenced by Judge William Conley after she pleaded guilty Feb. 18 to conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.
The investigation that led to Yang’s arrest dates back to last summer, when law enforcement received an anonymous complaint that Yang and her boyfriend, Kong Vang, were selling large amounts of methamphetamine from a La Crosse residence. Officers began to conduct surveillance and observed people entering a garage and leaving a short time later.
Police executed a search warrant of the residence July 15, 2020. During the search of a bedroom shared by Vang and Yang, police reportedly located a safe containing four loaded handguns, eight bags of methamphetamine and $12,000 in cash. Officers found a fifth loaded firearm elsewhere in the bedroom, along with additional drugs, paraphernalia and ammunition throughout the residence and inside a vehicle recently driven by Yang.
Officers reportedly found a total 254 grams of methamphetamine and over 250 grams of marijuana during the search.
Police searched Vang’s and Yang’s cell phones and reportedly located multiple conversations relating to sales of significant quantities of methamphetamine. The calls led police to believe that Yang was transporting the methamphetamine from Minnesota to Wisconsin.
Vang pleaded guilty to the conspiracy and possessing a firearm pursuant to a drug trafficking crime and was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison by Conley on April 29.
Yang’s prison term will be followed by four years of supervised release.
The arrests were the result of an investigation conducted by the La Crosse Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The prosecution was handled by assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Anderson.