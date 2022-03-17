 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missing UW-L student Hamud Faal found dead in Mississippi River

After a weeks-long search, missing UW-L student Hamud Faal was found in the Mississippi River by crews on Thursday afternoon, according to an update from the La Crosse Police Department.

Hamud Faal

Faal

Faal, 25, was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 3:37 a.m. walking southbound on Front Street alone. He was reported missing the next day by his family.

On Thursday morning, the La Crosse Fire Department conducted a search in the river as part of an ongoing effort to locate Faal.

At approximately 4 p.m., Faal was recovered by firefighters in about 25 feet of water near the Division Street landing in La Crosse.

Hamud Faal 2

Faal

The investigation is ongoing, the police department stated, and an official cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

