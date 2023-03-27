A 21-year-old Mondovi man was booked into the Monroe County Jail early Sunday morning after he allegedly engaged in acts of reckless behavior involving a motor vehicle and a firearm.

Alexander Knudtson faces charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, bearing arms while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct and first-offense drunk driving.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, police were called shortly after 1:30 a.m. to Hunting Shack Gentleman's Club in rural Sparta after witnesses said a man was waving a gun in the parking lot. The armed subject, later identified as Knudtson, then entered the establishment with a handgun before he was forced back outside by patrons and staff.

Once outside, Knudtson allegedly fired multiple rounds from the handgun, entered a vehicle and fled the scene.

A short time later, a sheriff's deputy located the vehicle, which had crashed on Hwy. 162 in La Crosse County.

Knudtson's initial court hearing hadn't been scheduled as of Monday morning, and the incident remains under investigation.