Monroe County ax murder suspect found guilty

A Monroe County jury Thursday delivered a guilty verdict against a 38-year-old Sparta man accused of using an ax to kill one person and injure two others during a June 6, 2021, attack in the town of Sparta.

The jury deliberated three hours before convicting Thomas Aspseter of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of aggravated battery. The attack killed 87-year-old Bernard Waite and injured a 76-year-old man and a 73-year-old woman. Waite was Aspseter's grandfather.

"The jurors in this case were exposed to evidence of brutal violence that was perpetrated against vulnerable members of society," Monroe County assistant District Attorney Sarah Skiles said. "We are extremely thankful for the jurors' service and their verdicts. Their verdicts are a step toward justice for the victims' family."

The criminal complaint says Aspseter used a crowbar to gain access to Waite’s unoccupied Icarus Road home and killed Waite after he and the two other victims returned from a family reunion in Waukesha. Aspseter reportedly shot himself in the throat after the attack.

Prior to the arrival of police, Aspseter reportedly told a dispatcher he went “crazy” and admitted to killing Waite.

Aspseter has been held in the Monroe County Jail on $1 million cash bond since his arrest. He faces a mandatory life sentence with the possibility of parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.