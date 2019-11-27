Monroe County deputy on leave after arrest on domestic abuse charges

SPARTA — A Monroe County sheriff's deputy was arrested Tuesday on domestic abuse charges after an incident near Camp Douglas.

Deputy Jesse Murphy, 34, was taken to the Juneau County Jail at about 10 p.m. Tuesday on charges of disorderly conduct and battery. He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a woman called 911 at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to report a domestic disturbance. Supervisory staff from the sheriff's office responded and immediately requested investigative assistance from the Juneau County Sheriff's Office, which led the investigation to avoid any implication of bias.

Murphy has served in the sheriff's office for more than 13 years.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

