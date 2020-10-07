Monroe County District Attorney will not prosecute violators of Emergency Order #3

Gov. Tony Evers' Emergency Order #3 is set to go in effect Thursday, but Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger announced Wednesday no referrals of noncompliance will be prosecuted.
The order, issued in response to Wisconsin's rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, limits the capacity of public indoor gatherings to 25%, with exceptions including schools, places of worship, polling locations and political rallies. Set to extend through Nov. 6, violators could face a penalty of up to $500.
Local officials, Evers stated in the order text, can issue a civil forfeiture under Section 252.25 of the Wisconsin Statutes.
Croninger, however, stated his office "cannot prosecute such referrals because of significant concerns about the constitutional validity of the order." Croninger refers to Wisconsin Legislature v. Palm, involving Wisconsin Department of Health Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, in his reasoning. In May an emergency petition for original action argued Palm failed to adhere to proper emergency rulemaking procedures when issuing Emergency Order 28 in April, which instructed residents to stay home, with violators potentially facing penalty.
"Secretary–Designee Palm does not have the authority to issue rules without going through the rulemaking procedures in Wis. Stat. 227.24 and that her authority under Wis. Stat. 252.02 is not limitless. Despite this ruling Secretary-Designee Palm has once again issued a rule which appears to be in excess of her authority under Wis. Stat. 252.02 and without going through the rulemaking procedures in Wis. Stat. 227.24.
"Therefore, while the rule itself may be a prudent expression of public policy, enforcing a rule that has not properly been instituted would violate the constitutional rights of those the rule is enforced against," Croninger continued. "As I have always done as District Attorney, I refuse to knowingly violate the constitutional rights of any person.”
While he will not enforce the order, Croninger noted that COVID-19 is a significant public health crisis that warranted response at the local, state and national government levels.
"While reasonable minds can differ on an appropriate response to this crisis, what we should all agree on is that any governmental response must only occur within the enumerated constitutional powers of each branch of government," Croninger said. "Given the significant nature of this public health crisis, I would encourage all citizens to become familiar with publicly available information on Covid-19, the symptoms of Covid-19 and how to prevent its spread. I would also encourage all citizens to follow the advice of medical professionals in determining an appropriate way to proceed in these difficult times.”
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
