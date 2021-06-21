Monroe County identifies murder suspect

Authorities in Monroe County released the name of the person believed to be responsible for a June 6 attack that left one person dead and two people injured in the town of Sparta.

Thomas W. Aspseter, 36, is expected to be charged in Monroe County Circuit Court today for the homicide of 87-year-old Bernard Waite. Aspseter will also is expected to be charged in the assaults of Michael (76) and Margaret Waite (73) of Exeland. Michael Waite remains hospitalized due to the injuries sustained in the attack.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Aspseter had previously lived in the home with Bernard Waite and his wife, who is Aspseter’s grandmother. Aspseter had not been living in the home after being asked to leave. Bernard Waite, Michael Waite and Margaret Waite had arrived at the home after being away during the weekend to find Aspseter had returned and broken into the home. Aspseter was again told to leave and attacked the three victims a short time later.

Aspseter faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and three counts of aggravated battery with the use of a dangerous weapon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.