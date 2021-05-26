Monroe County man charged with sticking shotgun in woman's face

A 42-year-old Kendall man has been charged in Monroe County Circuit Court after allegedly sticking the barrel of a firearm within an inch of a woman’s mouth.

William Larry Rieck faces a felony charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor charges of intentionally pointing a firearm at a person and disorderly conduct with a weapon.

According to a Monroe County police report, a woman told police of an April 28 incident at a rural Kendall residence. She said Rieck accused her of stealing some of his possessions and pointed a shotgun at her. She said the weapon got close enough for her to almost taste the gun barrel.

The woman said Rieck threatened to kill her and told her he would get away with it. She said Rieck owns multiple firearms and is easily agitated. She said Rieck often stores his weapons in a safe located in one of the bedrooms.

Police spoke to Rieck by phone. He denied the incident took place and originally refused a police request to open the safe. After police told Rieck a search warrant was being obtained, Rieck gave police the pass code. The report says the safe contained multiple firearms, including a 12-gauge shotgun the woman identified as the weapon in question.