Four people sustained life-threatening injuries after a trailer became detached from one vehicle and struck another Friday near Clifton.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded about noon to the crash on County Highway A near Jungle Road.
A trailer being towed by a 2012 Honda Pilot SUV detached and came into the path of a 2016 Chevy Silverado. The truck, which had four occupants, entered into a ditch before rolling several times, according to a report from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
All four of the truck's occupants sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported, including three by MedLink helicopter, to area hospitals. A landing zone was cleared at Tomah High School to accommodate the helicopters.
Assisting with the accident were the Monroe County Communications Center, Monroe County Highway Department, Oakdale Fire Department, Oakdale First Responders, Tomah Fire Department, Tomah Police Department, Gundersen MedLink and ambulance services from Camp Douglas, Mauston, Tomah, and Wilton.
The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit.
