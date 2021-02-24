Monroe man charged with selling edible THC gummies

A 19-year-old Monroe man was charged with selling marijuana after a Feb. 21 encounter with police in West Salem. Damion A. Forrest was charged with a felony count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to a medical assist at Lloyd's Speed Stop, where Forrest told police he thought he was suffering a heart attack. When police arrived, Forrest blamed his condition on anxiety and declined medical transport.
Police detected the odor of marijuana in Forrest's vehicle and conducted a search. The complaint says police found $35,000 in cash, which Forrest said came from selling edible THC gummies in La Crosse. Police also found a small box containing individually wrapped brownies, which had a slight odor of marijuana but couldn't be tested due to their moisture content.
Forrest was released on a $5,000 signature bond by La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke.
