A La Crosse man was charged Wednesday with three felonies after he was accused of following a woman and violating terms of a previous bond.
Jedd T. Monsoor, 39, who led police on a weeklong manhunt in April, was charged with stalking and two counts of felony bail jumping, all with a domestic abuse enhancer, in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
Monsoor used GPS to monitor a woman’s movements Aug. 11 and confronted her near the Onalaska Kohls, asking her, “Why are you looking so dressed up and wearing hooker shoes?” according to the complaint. Monsoor is also accused of damaging the woman’s vehicle, cutting the brake line.
The woman told Shelby police she lost $500 on the sale of the car because of the cut brake line and asked Monsoor to compensate her for the loss, according to the complaint. She said Monsoor agreed to send her the money if she went out to eat or to a hotel with him, and she refused.
Judge Todd Bjerke declined to lower the $25,000 cash bond he set yesterday, despite Monsoor’s attorney John Matousek request.
Matousek argued that Monsoor’s bond was altered last week to allow contact between Monsoor and the victim in public, so he did not violate conditions of his bond.
“I was in court and I understood the bond was that they could go to counseling, that they could meet in public and discuss issues completely,” Matousek said.
Bjerke disagreed, saying the court minutes noted the court allowed contact for counseling only.
“No other contact, in my mind, was allowed from that hearing,” Bjerke said.
Monsoor was charged April 3 with intimidating a victim, strangulation, felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct, and was released April 17 after posting a $50,000 cash bond, according to court records. He was charged June 24 with felony bail jumping after violating a no-contact order with the victim and released on a $2,000 cash bond.
