Motion to dismiss denied in La Crosse homicide case

It will be up to a jury to decide if an 18-year-old Ontario man is guilty of murder.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Elliott Levine denied a motion Wednesday that would have dismissed the first-degree intentional homicide charge against Sage Hicke. He is accused in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Storm Vondrasek outside a La Crosse apartment building May 22.

Hicke's attorney Andrew Martinez argued that his client clearly acted in self-defense and that much of the exculpatory evidence is contained in two criminal complaints filed by the state. Martinez said there is no dispute that Vondrasek and 18-year-old Jackson Greengrass drove to the 1900 S. Seventh St. apartment building with the purpose of inflicting severe bodily harm on Hicke.

Martinez said the law entitles Hicke to act in self-defense.

"(Hicke) was confronted by two armed assailants," Martinez said. "Mr. Hicke would have died had he not acted the way he acted. Everything else is secondary."

La Crosse County Assistant District Attorney Jessica Skemp said the state has sufficient evidence to take the case to trial under a probable cause standard.

"Proof beyond reasonable doubt is a finding that is made by a jury," Skemp said.

Hicke also faces a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Levine granted a defense motion to remove Hicke's address from online court records accessible to the public. Martinez said Hicke has been threatened with reprisals over the shooting.

Levine didn't set a trial date, but said it won't happen until "the middle of the year." Hicke has been free on a $10,000 cash bond since Sept. 2.

The state has also filed charges against Greengrass. He faces felony counts of attempted first-degree homicide and felony murder/battery and misdemeanor counts of possessing a dangerous weapon while under 18, intentionally pointing a firearm at a person and obstructing an officer.

Greengrass is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond. His next court date is a Dec. 7 calendar call.