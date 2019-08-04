A motorcyclist was injured after being struck by a car Saturday morning in Monroe County.
The Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a report at 10:36 a.m. of a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 33 and Nevada Road. Tracey McPhee, 56, of Stewart, Tenn., was traveling eastbound on a 2006 Honda Motorcycle when he was hit by a 2001 Toyota Tundra driven by Dennis Muller, 74, of Williams Bay, Wis.
Muller was signaling a left turn into a driveway and didn't immediately see McPhee's motorcycle approaching. Muller's vehicle struck the motorcycle and it stopped against a guardrail, according to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Department.
McPhee was transported by Tri-State Ambulance Service to Cashton High School, from where he was flown by Gundersen Air to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. McPhee sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Cashton First Responders, Cashton Fire Department, Tri-State Ambulance Service, Gundersen Air and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center.
The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.