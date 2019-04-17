Try 3 months for $3

A Holmen man was charged Wednesday in connection with a 100-mph chase that ended with him crashing his motorcycle off an Interstate 90 ramp.

Ryan Kofta, 20, was charged Wednesday with attempting to flee or elude an officer and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, 12th offense.

Police said the chase started at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Holmen Drive.

Ryan Kofta

Kofta

Officers attempted to stop Kofta, but police said he looked over his shoulder at them and accelerated in spite of their emergency lights and sirens, according to the criminal complaint.

Police terminated the pursuit at 10:49 a.m. because of heavy traffic after pursuing Kofta for a mile, according to the police report.

Kofta then crashed his motorcycle off a ramp to eastbound I-90, according to the complaint, and police arrested him at gunpoint.

Kofta told police he didn't stop because "he did not have a license," according to the police report.

Tri-State transported Kofta to Gundersen Health System. He was released from the hospital and arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding an officer, operating a motorcycle without a valid motorcycle license, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, 12th offense, and unreasonable and imprudent speed, second offense.

Kofta was ordered held on a $2,500 signature bond during his initial appearance Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

+27 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in April

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.