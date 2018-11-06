The Monroe County Sheriff's department has released the name of the victim who was killed early Sunday in a utility vehicle crash.
Jared M. Chambers, 22, of the town of Wilton, was killed when his 2016 Polaris crossed the centerline of Hwy. 71 near East Avenue, striking a mailbox and utility pole.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Department responded to the crash about 2:21 a.m., freeing Chambers from beneath the vehicle before he was transported to Tomah Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office.
