Try 1 month for 99¢

The Monroe County Sheriff's department has released the name of the victim who was killed early Sunday in a utility vehicle crash.

Jared M. Chambers, 22, of the town of Wilton, was killed when his 2016 Polaris crossed the centerline of Hwy. 71 near East Avenue, striking a mailbox and utility pole.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Department responded to the crash about 2:21 a.m., freeing Chambers from beneath the vehicle before he was transported to Tomah Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
2
1

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.