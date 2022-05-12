Names, details released in Onalaska standoff case

The Onalaska Police Department has released names and new details regarding a standoff which occurred Tuesday.

Police the afternoon of May 10 observed Gary Willert, who had an active warrant for probation violation, in a parking lot on the 300 block of Main St, Onalaska. Jarel Jenkins, who had a felony warrant and several outstanding charges in La Crosse, pulled into the same parking lot.

A third individual, David Olsen, who had two outstanding warrants, was also onsite and taken into custody. Willert and Jenkins entered a nearby apartment building. Police through a window asked a tenant to instruct Willert to exit the apartment, and he complied. Willert was also transported to the La Crosse County Jail.

Jenkins was seen on an apartment balcony, and after making eye contact went back in the room. A perimeter was established outside the apartment complex. Police attempted to make contact to no response. A search warrant was obtained and due to "safety concerns stemming from Mr. Jenkins history of possessing firearms and the seriousness of his outstanding charges" the assistance of the La Crosse County Emergency Response Team was requested.

Jenkins had barricaded himself in the apartment, which was occupied by two other individuals. The search warrant was executed shortly after 7 p.m. and negotiators were able to make verbal contact with Jenkins. At 8:33 p.m. Jenkins and the two other individuals exited the apartment and were taken into custody.

Jenkins was transported to La Crosse County Jail and found to have an outstanding warrant out of Winona County in addition to one from Monroe County.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

