Names of suspects released in case of caged children in Monroe County

SPARTA — The names of the two people arrested Friday after Monroe County authorities found evidence that children in Melvina were being kept in cages have been released.
Travis Headrick, 47, and Amy Headrick, 39, both of Melvina, will appear in Monroe County Circuit Court at 1 p.m. today for a bond hearing.
They were arrested Friday after authorities executed a search warrant at a residence in Melvina after receiving a report of child neglect.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department did not release the number of children who were involved, and as of 9:30 a.m. Monday, online court records show no charges have been filed against the Headricks.
