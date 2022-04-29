 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Names revealed in Monroe County death investigation

Police have released the names of two people found dead April 22 in the Monroe County town of Ridgeville.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Wayne and Konnie Bach died at their home on Lexicon Avenue. Their bodies were found inside their residence shortly after dispatch received a call about a possible murder-suicide. The caller said he/she had caused a death at the residence and was planning to take his/her own life.

The sheriff's office didn't disclose the identity of the caller or any details about how the two died. The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing and that the deaths don't pose a danger to the public.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

