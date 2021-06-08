 Skip to main content
Necedah man arrested after telling police he wanted to be arrested for drunk driving
Necedah man arrested after telling police he wanted to be arrested for drunk driving

A 50-year-old Necedah man who reportedly told police he intentionally drove drunk so he could be arrested is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,500 cash bail.

Lenny Leroy Gums was charged with felony fourth-offense drunk driving and felony fourth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol content. However, he could face charges that reach sixth-offense drunk driving depending on cases in Juneau County and Minnesota.

According to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court, police observed a vehicle operated by Gums that was having difficulty maintaining its lane on George Street in La Crosse around 9:30 p.m. June 7. The complaint says Gums didn’t immediately pull over, and the officer had to activate both lights and siren before Gums turned onto Logan Street and stopped his vehicle. He reportedly violated a yellow signal during the pursuit.

The complaint says Gums refused a preliminary breath test and field sobriety test. He reportedly told police he had been drinking vodka all day and said something similar to, “I’ve been driving around drunk on purpose to get pulled over for my warrants.”

An arrest warrant for Gums was issued Nov. 30, 2020, for the Juneau County drunk driving case. He has three other drunk driving convictions in Minnesota dating back to 2005.

Judge Todd Bjerke agreed to the district attorney’s office request for the $2,500 cash bail. Gums didn’t contest the bond and told Bjerke, “I’m sorry I let myself in this situation.”

