Necedah man with 4 OWIs found in vehicle in Onalaska with multiple open liquor containers

A Necedah man with prior OWIs was charged Wednesday after being found inebriated in a vehicle containing open liquor bottles.

Lenny Gums, 51, was charged with possession of THC and felony bail jumping-alcohol. An officer at around 2 a.m. May 11 in Onalaska spotted Gums slumped over in a parked car.

Officers confirmed Gums currently has a felony warrant out of Monroe County and felony no-alcohol bonds in La Crosse and Monroe counties, in addition to a lifetime license revocation, according to the criminal complaint.

The officer noted Gums smelled of alcohol and was slurring his words and saw in the car a half open 1.75 liter bottle of vodka, a near empty pint bottle of Fireball, an open one liter bottle of vodka, marijuana buds, and a foil pipe, along with an open container of malt liquor in the cup holder.

Gums, who has an open case from last June for fourth offenses of both OWI and operating with PAC, was given a $500 signature bond with a no alcohol condition.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

