New York man accused of 4th OWI
New York man accused of 4th OWI

A criminal complaint has been filed against a 46-year-old New York City man for his fourth-offense drunk driving.

According to the complaint, Manny Sarmiento was behind the wheel of a parked Dodge Charger Oct. 24 with its two front tires over the curb at the corner of Rose and Hager streets in La Crosse. The vehicle was nearly touching a fire hydrant and was in drive with Sarmiento's foot on the brake when he was approached by police.

The complaint says Sarmiento was lethargic with glassy eyes. He told police he believed he was in Black River Falls and touched several air conditioning buttons while trying to turn off the ignition. He told police he was "okay" and denied having anything to drink. He also told police someone was coming to pick him up and that he was going home to Fort McCoy.

Sarmiento reportedly showed multiple clues of intoxication during a field sobriety test. When asked to recite the alphabet, he replied "A-B-C-D-E-F ... G, that's it." He declined to give a sample for a preliminary breath test, and police obtained a warrant for a blood test.

Sarmiento's three previous drunk driving convictions were all 2019 — two in Monroe County and one in Jackson County. He has an initial appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court set for Dec. 3.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

