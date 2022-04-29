No bail reduction for alleged drive-by shooter in La Crosse

A 23-year-old La Crosse man who was arrested April 18 while awaiting trial for a drive-by shooting in La Crosse won't get his bail reduced.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke Friday kept cash bail at $25,000 for Julius Lloyd. Bjerke made his ruling after a preliminary hearing that bound Lloyd over for trial.

Lloyd faces trial stemming from an April 4, 2021, shooting in La Crosse. Prosecutors contend Lloyd fired a round that struck a man in the hip. Lloyd was charged with attempted first-degree homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, causing bodily harm to a police officer while resisting arrest and discharging a weapon from inside a vehicle. He was arrested in that case April 9, 2021, and posted $10,000 cash bail five days later.

In his most recent case, Lloyd is charged with felony counts of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, receiving stolen property and bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and criminal trespass to dwelling.

Lloyd's attorney Patricia O'Neil asked the court to reduce cash bail to $3,000, an amount she said Lloyd's family could afford. A tearful Lloyd told the court he "has a baby on the way" and that his father has lung cancer.

La Crosse County Assistant District Attorney Danielle Kranz argued against bail reduction. She said Lloyd was found with a firearm at the time of his arrest, which "presents community safety issues."

Lloyd, who is being held in the La Crosse County Jail, has a status conference on the attempted homicide case set for June 23.

