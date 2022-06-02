No bail reduction for attempted homicide suspect

A 23-year-old La Crosse man suspected in a 2021 drive-by shooting in the city lost a bid to get his cash bail reduced.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke denied a request from Julius Lloyd to have his bail reduced from $25,000 to $10,000 during a Wednesday bond hearing.

Lloyd is facing charges stemming from a shooting that occurred April 4, 2021. He is accused of firing a bullet that struck a man in the hip and was charged with attempted first-degree homicide and several other felonies. He was arrested in that case April 9, 2021, and posted $10,000 cash bail five days later.

Lloyd returned to jail April 18 after he was allegedly found with cocaine, marijuana and a handgun. Bond was originally set at $50,000 in that case but was lowered to $25,000 during an April 22 hearing.

Lloyd's attorney Patricia O'Neil asked Bjerke to lower the bond to $10,000. She said Lloyd may not be able to raise $10,000 immediately but said it's a figure that has a chance of securing his release.

"We're asking for a bond that's within reach," O'Neil said.

La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Susan Donskey opposed any bail reduction.

"The bond is appropriate given the seriousness of the charges," Donskey said.

Bjerke scheduled an Oct. 10 jury trial for the drug charges. The next court date for the attempted homicide case is a June 23 status conference.

