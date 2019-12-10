No charges for officers in fatal Monroe County shootout

The woman told 911 dispatchers that Nguyen threatened to kill himself after attacking her and she fled to the bar.

According to authorities, law enforcement arrived to find Nguyen outside the bar with a gun. Despite law enforcement from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Sparta Police Department ordering him to drop the weapon for nearly 10 minutes, he held on to it, walking toward the front entrance and trying to get it open.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Surveillance video shows Nguyen taking cover on a bench behind two police vehicles, between officers and the patrons of the bar, according to authorities. While law enforcement attempted to negotiate and arrange for the evacuation of the people inside the bar, the standoff lasted 20 minutes.

Oswald can be heard on video calling for Nguyen to put the gun down. “Mike, I need you to put the gun down so we can talk face to face. Can you do that for me, Mike?” Oswald asked.

Moments later gunshots are heard on the video.

Police say Nguyen stood up at 9:07 p.m. and smashed the front window of the Cotter Pin and fired his gun. They responded by returning fire. Fifteen seconds later, Nguyen peered out behind a police vehicle with his gun and was shot.