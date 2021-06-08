No COVID-19 cases in La Crosse County jail during pandemic

Since the first case of COVID-19 was found in La Crosse County 15 months ago, the area jail has seen zero cases of it amongst inmates, officials said.

"I can't say enough about everything that was done during COVID," La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf told the county Judiciary & Law Committee Tuesday afternoon.

Protocols were immediately implemented in the jail at the start of the pandemic, with Wolf saying that it was a "quick" process to shut down, and will be a "slow" one to bring it back: a lot of plans were put in place, some that were used and others that never needed to be.

One of the key aspects of protecting the jail population during the pandemic was decreasing it, officials said. Partners worked to release low-level offenders, people on small bonds and non dangerous offenders in order to reduce crowding, and more signature bonds were handed out, bringing the population from 160 to 60 last March.

The amount of movement within the jail was also limited, and volunteers for schooling or recreation, as well as ministry, social workers and visitors were reduced to only the essentials.

All inmates were forced to quarantine for 14 days in a COVID block of the jail as well.