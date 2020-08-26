No one injured in fire at Xcel Energy plant on French Island

-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
No one was injured Tuesday in a fire at the Xcel Energy plant on French Island, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.
The department responded to the fire at 200 Bainbridge St. at 5:01 p.m. and arrived in 5 minutes and 33 seconds. On arrival, there was smoke coming from the structure. All employees were evacuated and accounted for.
The fire was located in the dust collector and adjoining ducts and was extinguished. The dust collector sustained minor smoke and fire damage.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jourdan Vian
Reporter
Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. She can be reached at 608-791-8218.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.