No one injured in fire at Xcel Energy plant on French Island
No one injured in fire at Xcel Energy plant on French Island

Map: No one injured in Xcel Energy plant fire

No one was injured Tuesday in a fire at the Xcel Energy plant on French Island, according to the La Crosse Fire Department.

The department responded to the fire at 200 Bainbridge St. at 5:01 p.m. and arrived in 5 minutes and 33 seconds. On arrival, there was smoke coming from the structure. All employees were evacuated and accounted for.

The fire was located in the dust collector and adjoining ducts and was extinguished. The dust collector sustained minor smoke and fire damage.

